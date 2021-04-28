Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

