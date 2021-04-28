Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.47.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.52.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

