Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.69

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.69 and last traded at $173.50, with a volume of 6048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $8,969,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

