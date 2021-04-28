ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ARFXF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
