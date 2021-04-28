ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARFXF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.