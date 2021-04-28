Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.54.

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

