Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.54.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $115.35. 44,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,915. Prologis has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

