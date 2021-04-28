Project Inverse Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $3.00 million and $466,625.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.74 or 0.00272885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.86 or 0.01032660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00730309 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.77 or 0.99632928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

