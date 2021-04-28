Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. Progyny has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,928,377.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,864 shares of company stock worth $22,476,134. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $883,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at $3,199,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

