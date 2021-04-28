Profire Energy (PFIE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.