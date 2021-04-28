Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,102 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.