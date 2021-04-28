Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $135.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

