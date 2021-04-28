Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

