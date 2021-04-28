Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, ICAP boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

