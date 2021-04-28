Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.69% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

