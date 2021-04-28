Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

