Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 56,803 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 414.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.59% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

