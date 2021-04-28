Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

