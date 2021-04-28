Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $447,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its position in Celsius by 578.8% during the fourth quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 201,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 894.70 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

