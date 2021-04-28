Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $489,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

