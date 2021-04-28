Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,842 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,741,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In related news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

