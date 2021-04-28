PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 9,153 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,252.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,849,007.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

