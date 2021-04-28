Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFBC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

