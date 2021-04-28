Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

PRAX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

PRAX stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,265,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,610,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,881,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,722,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

