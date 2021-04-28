PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.