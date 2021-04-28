PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $172.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,709. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.17.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

