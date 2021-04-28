PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.57. PPD has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

