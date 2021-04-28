PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

PPD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. 2,857,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,218. PPD has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

PPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

