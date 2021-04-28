PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

