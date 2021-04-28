Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $63.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $126.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.21 million, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

