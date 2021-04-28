PNM Resources (PNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. PNM Resources has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.27-2.37 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

