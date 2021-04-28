Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.230-1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61. Plexus has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti cut Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,532,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.