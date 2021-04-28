Playlogic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLGC) Short Interest Update

Playlogic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLGC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 336.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLGC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Playlogic Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Playlogic Entertainment Company Profile
