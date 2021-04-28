Playlogic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLGC) Short Interest Update

Playlogic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLGC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 336.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLGC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Playlogic Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Playlogic Entertainment Company Profile

Playlogic Entertainment Inc publishes, markets, and sells interactive entertainment products. Its portfolio includes video game software and other digital entertainment products, which include online casino and slot, blackjack, roulette, and video poker games. The company publishes on interactive entertainment hardware platforms, PCs, and handheld and mobile devices.

