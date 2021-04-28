PirateCash Price Tops $0.0916 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $3,455.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,438,820 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.