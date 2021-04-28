Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $767.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.