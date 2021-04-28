Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FULT opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,732,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

