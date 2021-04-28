Piper Sandler Comments on Itron, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.58.

Shares of ITRI opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. Itron has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 31.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 45.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 190,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

