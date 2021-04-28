Piper Sandler Comments on Chemung Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko bought 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

