Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 318.6% from the March 31st total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Pintec Technology stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

