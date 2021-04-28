Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Reiterated by China Renaissance Securities

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by China Renaissance Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average is $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.