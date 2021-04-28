Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.39 Million

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to announce sales of $43.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. Phreesia posted sales of $33.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $184.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $186.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $223.53 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,717 shares of company stock worth $11,543,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Phreesia by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,445,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Phreesia by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 337,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

