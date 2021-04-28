Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.28. 49,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,045. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.