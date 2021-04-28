Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$6.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,239.95.

TSE PEY opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$857.69 million and a PE ratio of -24.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.09. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

