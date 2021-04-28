PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.74

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.74 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 2932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

PETQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Get PetIQ alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $387,357.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,719.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577,735 shares of company stock worth $55,593,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.