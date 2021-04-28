Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLD. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYLD opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

