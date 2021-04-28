Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PRFT opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $66.35.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
