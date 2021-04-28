Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRFT opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $66.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

