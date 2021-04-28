PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $201,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.