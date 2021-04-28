PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PEP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,818. The company has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.