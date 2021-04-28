Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Get Penumbra alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $302.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,120.85 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.99.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 29.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.3% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.