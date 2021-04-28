Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.690-0.740 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.27.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. Pentair has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $65.83. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.