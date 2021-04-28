Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

